Justice (r) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui decides to step down as NIRC chairman

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Chairman Justice (retired) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Tuesday decided to step down from his position.

The latest reports said that the former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge submitted a one-month notice for his resignation.

The NIRC chairman sent a notice to the President of Pakistan through the Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, requesting the cancellation of his agreement.

Justice (retired) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui stated that due to unfortunate circumstances, he is unable to fulfill his responsibilities.

The Federal cabinet had approved his three-year tenure as NIRC chairman in 2024.

The NIRC was established in 1972 through an amendment to the Industrial Relations Ordinance of 1969. It was entrusted with addressing issues related to the registration of trade unions at the industrial and national levels.

Later, the commission was also tasked with handling unfair labor practices across all institutions.