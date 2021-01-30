UrduPoint.com
Justice (r ) Sheikh Azmat Saeed Notified As Head Of Head Of Broadsheet Inquiry Head

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:57 PM

Federal government has shared the copy of the notification to the Attorney General, Secretary to the President and Secretary to Prime Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) The Federal government on Saturday issued a notification for appointment of Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of inquiry commission constituted to probe Broadsheet issue.

The cabinet also issued 10 Terms of References (TORs) along with the notification. The Commission was empowered with forming committees of experts and officers so that it could properly investigate the subject matter.

The commission will investigate appointments made by Broadsheet and IAR as well as their agreements. The commission will also investigate the reasons for the cancelation of agreements between the government of Pakistan, Broadsheet and International East Recovery Firms in 2003.

The commission will also investigate the reasons for the payments made by Pakistan to Broadsheet in 2008 and to determine whether these payments were legal.

The people who were behind illegal payment of $1.5 million in 2008 will also be investigated and whether the matter was taken to the London courts or not. It will also probe the reasons that how the cases filed for the recovery of assets made through ill-gotten wealth were closed, and how much damaged it caused to the country. Likewise, it will also be its job to pinpoint those responsible for closing these cases.

The federal government on January 21 had appointed Justice (r) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as Head of Inquiry Committee to probe the Broadsheet matter. Last week, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz confirmed his name in a tweet. The opposition parties, especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has opposed his name as head of the inquiry committee, saying he was involved in the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and was not an impartial person for this inquiry.

