Justice Raza Ali Khan takes oath as acting CJ of AJK

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Justice Raza Ali Khan on Sunday takes oath as Acting Chief Justice (CJ) of the Supreme Court (SC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered the oath of office to Justice Raza Ali Khan as Acting CJ of the apex Court of the AJK State at a ceremony held at the President's House in the State metropolis.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended among others by Chief Justice High Court, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, Justice Sardar Liaquat Shaheen, Justice Mian Arif Hussain, Justice Syed Shahid Bahar, Justice Sardar Muhammad Ejaz, Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Chief Election Commissioner Abdul Rashid Salharia, Raja Tariq Javed Chairman Service Tribunal, Mushtaq Ahmed Tahir, Member Service Tribunal, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir Judge Election Tribunal, Raja Rashid Naseem Chairman Environmental Tribunal, Farooq Muhammad District and Sessions Judge Muzaffarabad and others.

Honorable judges of the Supreme Court and High Court of AJ&K, members of the AJK Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, High Court Bar Association, Central Bar Association and lawyers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs read out the notification of the Acting Chief Justice.