Justice Reprimands ANF Multan Officials Over Denial Of FIR Copy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday strongly reprimanded officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Multan during the hearing of a bail petition, filed by Hassan Raza, an accused in a narcotics recovery case.
The judge observed that narcotics control institutions had virtually turned their police stations into “no-go areas” where even citizens could not obtain copies of registered FIRs. “I know how difficult it is to get a copy of an FIR from their police stations,” he remarked.
During proceedings, defence counsel Rana Amjad Ali Amjad Advocate informed the court that the accused’s father was denied a certified copy of the FIR by ANF officials, who did not even allow him to enter the station.
“He was turned away by the sentry at the gate,” the counsel said, adding that the absence of a certified FIR copy made it impossible to attach it with the bail petition.
Taking strong exception, Justice Jawad Zafar summoned ANF Multan In-charge Inspector Malik Khursheed to appear in court within half an hour. The officer appeared along with Prosecutor Erum Riaz Advocate. The court directed the ANF to immediately provide a certified copy of the FIR to the defence counsel and warned the officials not to convert institutions into “no-go areas.”
The judge further ordered that citizens must be granted access to duty officers and investigating officials and should be provided with copies of FIRs as per law. The court disposed of the objection petition after issuing its observations.
