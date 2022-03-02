UrduPoint.com

Justice (retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick Laid To Rest

March 02, 2022

The former Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice (retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here on Wednesday

The 89 years old Kashmir freedom movement leader had died here on Tuesday after brief illness.

Thousands of people belonging to all walks of life including serving and retired judges, officials of the AJK government, political leaders, legal fraternity, business community members, journalists and others attended the funeral prayer offered at Quaid-e-Azam International sports Stadium.

It was a special general holiday on Wednesday in three districts of Mirpur division announced by the Divisional Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb to mourn the sad demise of Justice (Retd) Majeed Mallick - during which national flag of Pakistan and AJK on all private and public sector buildings remained at half mast.

Prominent among those attended the funeral included AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of AJK Justice Raja Saeed Akram, Chief Justice of the High Court of AJK Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, other serving and retired judges of the superior and subordinate courts of AJK including ex AJK Chief Justice (retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, Justice (retd) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gillani, Muneer Hussain Chaudhry, PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter President and close associate of the departed leader and others.

As reported earlier, Justice (Retd) Majeed Mallcik breathed his last at his local residence in Mirpur Tuesday after brief illness.

Born on September 15 in 1932 in Dadayal town of Mirpur district, Justice (retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick served as judge of the High Court and Supreme Court of AJK and later Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir from 1978 to 1983.

Justice Mallick had long distinguished and vibrant career in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir State being an active worker and leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle as he headed the Jammu Kashmir Liberation League after the demise of the party's founder President and ex President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (late) K.H Khursheed on March 11 in 1988.

Justice Majeed Mallick (late) left behind three sons - Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Shahid Majeed Mallick and Arshad Majeed Mallick Advocate and six daughters in his survivors.

