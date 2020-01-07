Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable loss

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) deeply mourns the passing of Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin G Ebrahim. He was one of HRCP's founder members and served on the Commission's first Council.

An eminent jurist and human rights defender, he espoused the spirit of the Commission - to protect the rights of the most disadvantaged. It was he who initiated public interest litigation to help protect the rights of the poor.