Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed To Head Inquiry Committee On Broadsheet Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:07 PM

Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry committee on Broadsheet case

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcaster Shibli Faraz says Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed as head of Broadsheet Inquiry Committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Sheikh would head inquiry committee on Broadcast LLC case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcaster Shibli Faraz confirmed.

Taking to twitter, Shibli Faraz mae this announcement that Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed would head the inquiry committee on the broadsheet case.

He also tweeted: “ PM [Prime Minister] Imran Khan has appointed Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed as head of Broadsheet Inquiry Committee,”.

The remaining members of the committee would be appointed by the retired judge.

He further said: “ The remaining members of the committee will be appointed in consultation with Justice Azmat Saeed,”.

Broadsheet LLC is in the headlines after the Pakistani government through its high commission paid the hefty amount of Rs. 4.59 billion to the firm after a court in the United Kingdom found National Accountability Bureau (NAB) guilty of violating a contract.

NAB had hired the firm in 2000 during the tenure of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to trace the assets of over 200 Pakistani nationals, held in the UK and other countries.

The contract, however, was later ended by the accountability watchdog but Broadsheet took the matter to court, claiming that the Pakistani organization has breached the contract.

