Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry committee on Broadsheet case

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcaster Shibli Faraz says Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed as head of Broadsheet Inquiry Committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Sheikh would head inquiry committee on Broadcast LLC case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcaster Shibli Faraz confirmed.

Broadsheet LLC is in the headlines after the Pakistani government through its high commission paid the hefty amount of Rs. 4.59 billion to the firm after a court in the United Kingdom found National Accountability Bureau (NAB) guilty of violating a contract.

NAB had hired the firm in 2000 during the tenure of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to trace the assets of over 200 Pakistani nationals, held in the UK and other countries.

The contract, however, was later ended by the accountability watchdog but Broadsheet took the matter to court, claiming that the Pakistani organization has breached the contract.