UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice (Retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed To Head The Broadsheet Inquiry Committee: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:49 PM

Justice (Retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head the Broadsheet inquiry committee: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, the retire judge of Supreme Court, had been appointed chairman of the inquiry committee constituted earlier to investigate the Broadsheet matter and determine the responsibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, the retire judge of Supreme Court, had been appointed chairman of the inquiry committee constituted earlier to investigate the Broadsheet matter and determine the responsibility.

He said in a tweet, posted on his twitter account. The inquiry committee was constituted by Federal cabinet, on the recommendation of Ministerial Inquiry Committee led by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz.

The committee has been tasked to investigate the Broadsheet matter, fix the responsibility on those who had illegally benefitted themselves, and submit its report within 45 days.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Twitter Cabinet Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, to explore global co ..

36 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of death of citizen by firing of ..

1 minute ago

Cutting of trees from govt lands will be brought t ..

1 minute ago

Murad asks opposition not to become stooges of ant ..

1 minute ago

Police apprehend burglar hours after breaking in j ..

15 minutes ago

SAPM directs strict action against those involved ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.