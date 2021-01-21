Justice (Retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head the Broadsheet inquiry committee: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, the retire judge of Supreme Court, had been appointed chairman of the inquiry committee constituted earlier to investigate the Broadsheet matter and determine the responsibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, the retire judge of Supreme Court, had been appointed chairman of the inquiry committee constituted earlier to investigate the Broadsheet matter and determine the responsibility.

He said in a tweet, posted on his twitter account. The inquiry committee was constituted by Federal cabinet, on the recommendation of Ministerial Inquiry Committee led by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz.

The committee has been tasked to investigate the Broadsheet matter, fix the responsibility on those who had illegally benefitted themselves, and submit its report within 45 days.