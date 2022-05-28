UrduPoint.com

Justice Retired Baqar Under Consideration For Appointment As New NAB Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2022 | 04:25 PM

The government and all its allies have agreed on the name of Justice retired Maqbool Baqar for his appointment for the post of NAB chairman. cha

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) The coalition government and its allies have agreed on name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as the next Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Sources said that the name of former Supreme Court judge came under discussion during meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

They said the government believed Opposition Leader of National Assembly would also support the government's choice as Maqbool Baqar’s judicial career was spotless.

The government members were hopeful that Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar woukd be the new head of the anti-graft watchdog if all went smooth.

