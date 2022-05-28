Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) The coalition government and its allies have agreed on name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as the next Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Sources said that the name of former Supreme Court judge came under discussion during meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

They said the government believed Opposition Leader of National Assembly would also support the government's choice as Maqbool Baqar’s judicial career was spotless.

The government members were hopeful that Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar woukd be the new head of the anti-graft watchdog if all went smooth.