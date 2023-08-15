Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Baqar shares that he has been briefed on his responsibilities, and his immediate priority is to assemble the provincial cabinet.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2023) Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday expressed his willingness to address public concerns as he prepares to take his oath as the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Mr. Baqar's appointment as the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh was announced on Monday night.

This decision was reached by outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Rana Ansar in the now-dissolved provincial assembly.

The recommendation for his appointment was then forwarded to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for final approval.

Justice Baqar shared that he has been briefed on his responsibilities, and his immediate priority is to assemble the provincial cabinet. He emphasized that the role of the interim government is to support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting elections.

Governor Kamran Tessori granted his approval for the appointment of Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker Chief Minister, as per Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh has issued a notification confirming Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar's appointment as the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for August 16.

Justice Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge from the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi, he earned his LLB degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.

Beginning his legal career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in 1981, Justice Baqar later became an Additional Judge of the High Court on August 26, 2002. He served as a judge in the Sindh High Court from 2002 to 2015. He was subsequently elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on February 17, 2015, and retired from the position on April 4, 2022. Currently, he holds a visiting professor role at the University of Karachi.