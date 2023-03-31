Justice Roohul Amin takes oath as CJ PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Justice Roohul Amin Khan on Friday took the oath as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) following the retirement of Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Justice Roohul Amin Khan here at the Governor House.

The Governor congratulated the Chief Justice Roohul Amin Khan on his new responsibilities and expressed good wishes.

Peshawar High Court judges, lawyers, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Khan and provincial ministers witnessed the oath taking ceremony.

CJ Roohul Amin is the senior most judge of the PHC and would retire on March 31 after which the first female Justice Musarrat Hilali would assume the charge of CJ PHC.