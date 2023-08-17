Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretaker CM Sindh

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday administered to the oath to Caretaker chief minister of Sindh Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday administered to the oath to Caretaker chief minister of Sindh Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir.

The oath-taking ceremony held at the Governor House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor House.

Judges of the Supreme Court, Consul Generals of different countries, former Federal and provincial ministers, businessmen, political and social figures, senior officers and dignitaries of the city participated in the ceremony.

On the occasion, the Governor of Sindh also congratulated Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir on assuming the office of the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.