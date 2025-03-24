Justice Sadaqat calls on AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Mar, 2025) Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court (HC), Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja has called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis , it was officially said.

On this occasion, the duo discussed issues of mutual interest with particular focus on issues related to judiciary, the President office has said in a press release issued here.

