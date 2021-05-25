Justice Sadaqat Hussain to sworn in as CJ AJK HC tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) : Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja will take the oath of his office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, official sources said.

President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan will administer oath to Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja as Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir at a ceremony to be hosted in the State Metropolis.

He was appointed as permanent CJ of the AJK HC on Tuesday.

The competent authority, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who is also Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, accorded formal approval of the induction of Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja as permanent Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was earlier, by now, was performing as acting Chief justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Press Foundation, the office he would continue to hold.