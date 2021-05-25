UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Sadaqat Hussain To Sworn In As CJ AJK HC Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Justice Sadaqat Hussain to sworn in as CJ AJK HC tomorrow

Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja will take the oath of his office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) : Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja will take the oath of his office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, official sources said.

President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan will administer oath to Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja as Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir at a ceremony to be hosted in the State Metropolis.

He was appointed as permanent CJ of the AJK HC on Tuesday.

The competent authority, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who is also Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, accorded formal approval of the induction of Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja as permanent Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was earlier, by now, was performing as acting Chief justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Press Foundation, the office he would continue to hold.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Jammu Muzaffarabad Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Court

Recent Stories

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

17 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian State Secretary for ..

47 minutes ago

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

2 hours ago

US stocks open higher as German DAX hits all-time ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.