Justice Sajjad Ali Shah Recuses To Hear Industrial Support Package Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on Friday recused himself to hear various petitions including K-Electric regarding the Industrial Support Package case for personal reasons.

The court referred the matter to the Chief Justice for formation of a new bench.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding Industrial Support Package.

During the course of proceedings, a counsel for the private company said there were more than 115 appeals in the case.

He said that notices were not issued to some parties including NEPRA in the case, on which the court issued notices to other parties including the federation and NEPRA.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government had announced an industrial support package for industries in July 2019, which was scrapped in January 2020.

After that, the industries filed petitions before the Sindh High Court against the recovery of Rs 3 per unit subsidy with arrears.

Various industries and federations had filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Sindh High Court.

