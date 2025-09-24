Justice Saman Raffat's Cause List Cancelled
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The cause list of the court of Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz's has been cancelled on Wednesday due to her leave.
The judge will be on leave from September 24 to 26. A notice of the unavailability of the bench has also been displayed outside the court to inform lawyers and litigants.
