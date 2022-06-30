Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem retires

(@FahadShabbir)

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Thursday after attaining the age of superannuation, 62 years in case of an LHC judge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Thursday after attaining the age of superannuation, 62 years in case of an LHC judge.

A simple but impressive send-off ceremony was held in the judges lounge of the court on eve of the retirement of Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, wherein all LHC judges participated.

LHC senior judge, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, along with other judges presented a bouquet to the outgoing judge on his formal send-off. LHC officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

After Justice Sardar's retirement, the strength of LHC judges has reduced to 46.