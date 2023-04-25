UrduPoint.com

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood Not Using Any Twitter Account: SC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood not using any twitter account: SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday clarified that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood was not using any twitter account, page or any other ID on any other social networking websites.

The clarification was given with reference to a fake twitter account with the name of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, was being run on social media.

It is, hereby, clarified that the Judge is neither using any Twitter account nor any ID on other social networking websites. Moreover, FIA has also been asked to block such Names, IDs and pages and to take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with the law, read the clarification issued by the PRO of SC.

