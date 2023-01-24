Justice Sardar Tariq recuses from hearing in-chamber appeals about cypher

Supreme Court's Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on Tuesday recused from hearing the in-chamber appeals with regard to the petitions seeking investigation of alleged cypher issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Supreme Court's Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on Tuesday recused from hearing the in-chamber appeals with regard to the petitions seeking investigation of alleged cypher issue.

Justice Tariq Masood referred the matter to Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a new bench for hearing the same.

It may be mentioned that the Registrar Office of the apex court had returned the case after raising objections against the petitions.

Advocate Zulifqar Bhutta had filed the in-chamber appeals against the objections of the Registrar Office.