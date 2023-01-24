UrduPoint.com

Justice Sardar Tariq Recuses From Hearing In-chamber Appeals About Cypher

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Justice Sardar Tariq recuses from hearing in-chamber appeals about cypher

Supreme Court's Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on Tuesday recused from hearing the in-chamber appeals with regard to the petitions seeking investigation of alleged cypher issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Supreme Court's Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on Tuesday recused from hearing the in-chamber appeals with regard to the petitions seeking investigation of alleged cypher issue.

Justice Tariq Masood referred the matter to Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a new bench for hearing the same.

It may be mentioned that the Registrar Office of the apex court had returned the case after raising objections against the petitions.

Advocate Zulifqar Bhutta had filed the in-chamber appeals against the objections of the Registrar Office.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Same May From Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

9 minutes ago
 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representa ..

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative calls on Chairman NDMA

39 seconds ago
 Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks f ..

Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks for Ukraine

42 seconds ago
 SCBAP condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecratio ..

SCBAP condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

43 seconds ago
 450 kites seized in Faisalabad

450 kites seized in Faisalabad

45 seconds ago
 Sharjah Executive Council reviews IGCF’s report ..

Sharjah Executive Council reviews IGCF’s report of recommendations

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.