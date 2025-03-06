Justice Sattar’s Letter To IHC Registrar Highlights Bribery
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:27 PM
Letter urges an investigation to eradicate this malpractice and take strict action against those involved
SLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2025) The complaints of alleged bribery by court staff transferred along with judges surfaced in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a local private tv reported on Thursday.
IHC Justice Babar Sattar’s secretary while following the judge instructions wrote a letter to the registrar to address the issue and initiate an inquiry.
Following Justice Babar Sattar’s directive, the letter was also forwarded to secretaries of all IHC judges. The letter urged an investigation to eradicate this malpractice and take strict action against those involved.
It stated that the CCTV footage from courtrooms and corridors should be reviewed to verify allegations of staff demanding and accepting money. If the reports are confirmed, the severe action should be taken against the offending staff members.
According to the letter, the complaints have been received that court staff follow litigants and lawyers seeking relief and demand money.
This troubling practice is emerging in the IHC despite the fact that permanent court employees already receive salaries and benefits for their services.
The letter emphasized that any demand for money from a litigant or lawyer by a court employee constitutes misconduct.
The courts including high courts exist to serve the public by delivering justice and their staff must fulfill their duties with utmost integrity.
It further stated that accepting money from lawyers or litigants amounts to bribery, which is equivalent to placing a price on justice.
“There is no place for such a culture in a court that is meant to ensure fair and impartial justice,” read the letter.
The letter noted that in some other high courts, staff members reportedly demand money from litigants and lawyers. Although this practice has become deeply ingrained in certain courts, it has never been a part of the IHC culture. However, concerns have arisen after reports that transferred staff from other high courts have been involved in such demands, which must be eradicated completely.
It also highlighted that in some courts, notices on court premises clearly state that “Demanding money is strictly prohibited,”.
However, such demands continue even under these signboards. If immediate action is not taken to curb this practice, the culture of the IHC will be severely affected.
Meanwhile, the IHC acting chief justice’s office confirmed receiving the letter.
