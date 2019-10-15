UrduPoint.com
Justice Seems To Be A Thing Next To Impossible In Harassment Case At Polyclinic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

Justice seems to be a thing next to impossible in harassment case at Polyclinic

The alleged harassment of women case in Polyclinic has taken a sensational turn amid the reports that a conspiracy has been hatched to change the direction of the case to save the doctor involved in bestial adultery

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) The alleged harassment of women case in Polyclinic has taken a sensational turn amid the reports that a conspiracy has been hatched to change the direction of the case to save the doctor involved in bestial adultery.The application lodged against the ED staff in harassment case has reached Senate interior committee after travelling the distance of Prime Minister Citizen Portal and Wafaqi Mohtasib but the staffers involved in this heinous matter are still saddled on their seats in the hospital.The lady staffers filed an application in Senate interior committee for not removing the officials involved in the matter from their posts by hospital management besides getting the inquiry against DED Farooq Akhtar conducted by a junior doctor.Chairman Senate interior committee Rehman Malik issued directives to chief commissioner and DC Islamabad to conduct the inquiry.Following the recording of statements by the affected ladies, DED took undue benefit of his post brought some irrelevant ladies from staff in government ambulance and got recorded their statements before the district management.

In consequence of the statements recorded by the 6 irrelevant ladies, 18 affected ladies are reported to have been declared morally corrupt.The sources disclosed Dr Farooq Akhtar and a junior doctor forged nexus and hired the services of former chief commissioner.

He is obliged to Farooq Akhtar in connection with treatment of his wife and children. The top officer of former management has assured them the report will go in favor of Dr Farooq Akhtar.The interior committee has issued directives to present the inquiry committee report before the standing committee but the district management and influential DEC seem to have succeeded in influencing DE Polyclinic Dr Shoaib.Earlier all the inquiries were carried out after removing the respective doctor from his slot but in this case every thing is going on otherwise and justice seems to be a thing next to impossible.

