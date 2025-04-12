Justice Served, Life Imprisonment For Child Molester In Langrana, Chiniot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Additional Session Judge Bhawana Samina Ijaz Cheema has sentenced Zeb Abbas to life imprisonment and a fine for molesting a 13-year-old boy and creating indecent videos.
According to the sources of Chiniot police, the case, registered under Section 377/292 IPC at Langrana Police Station, saw the police presenting robust evidence that led to the conviction.
On this occasion, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed praised his team's meticulous investigation, stating that the police presented the evidence in the best possible manner, resulting in the punishment.
APP/mha/378
