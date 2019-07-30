Justice sh. azmat saeed takes oath as acting chief justice of pakistan

Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, Senior Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.The oath was administered by

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) . Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, Senior Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.The oath was administered by .

Justice Umar Ata Bandial in a simple and dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court, Islamabad Tuesday... Justice Sh.

Azmat Saeed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan and .

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge remain abroad.The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers andlaw officers. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.