Open Menu

Justice Shah Wants Full Court Hearing On Plea Against NAB Amendments

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

Chief Justice Bandial observed that the upcoming hearing should focus on final arguments from the parties, and adjourned the hearing till August 28.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday suggested that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial convene a full court to address the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea challenging recent amendments to the country's accountability laws.

Justice Shah also observed that a case of this nature, pertaining to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) law, would be best suited for consideration by a full court.

He gave the suggestions during hearing of a case before a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaul Ahsan.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, “I would like to request the Chief Justice today that the matter concerning NAB amendments should be heard by a full court,”.

However, Chief Justice Bandial observed that the upcoming hearing should focus on final arguments from the parties. He pointed out, “This case has been pending since 2022. No one has challenged the amendments made in the NAB law before us,”.

Acknowledging the significance of the case and his impending retirement, Chief Justice Bandial emphasized, “My retirement is approaching quickly, and this is a highly important case.

I am committed to delivering a verdict no matter the circumstances,”.

Khawaja Haris, the legal counsel representing the PTI chief, was notably absent from the hearing. Instead, his assistant, Yasir Aman, appeared on his behalf.

The apex court subsequently adjourned the hearing until August 28, allowing more time for deliberation.

The NAB (Second Amendment) Bill 2021, subject to challenge, introduces several changes to existing legislation. The bill designates that NAB's deputy chairman, appointed by the Federal government, would assume the role of acting chairman after the completion of the chairman's term.

Moreover, the amendment shortens the tenure of the NAB chairman from four years. Following its enactment, NAB's purview would exclude matters related to federal, provincial, or local taxes.

The proposed legislation also stipulates a three-year term for judges of accountability courts. Additionally, it obliges NAB to ensure the availability of evidence against an accused individual prior to effecting an arrest.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau August From Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

49 minutes ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

1 hour ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

1 hour ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

2 hours ago
Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan