Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday suggested that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial convene a full court to address the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea challenging recent amendments to the country's accountability laws.

Justice Shah also observed that a case of this nature, pertaining to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) law, would be best suited for consideration by a full court.

He gave the suggestions during hearing of a case before a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaul Ahsan.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, “I would like to request the Chief Justice today that the matter concerning NAB amendments should be heard by a full court,”.

However, Chief Justice Bandial observed that the upcoming hearing should focus on final arguments from the parties. He pointed out, “This case has been pending since 2022. No one has challenged the amendments made in the NAB law before us,”.

Acknowledging the significance of the case and his impending retirement, Chief Justice Bandial emphasized, “My retirement is approaching quickly, and this is a highly important case.

I am committed to delivering a verdict no matter the circumstances,”.

Khawaja Haris, the legal counsel representing the PTI chief, was notably absent from the hearing. Instead, his assistant, Yasir Aman, appeared on his behalf.

The apex court subsequently adjourned the hearing until August 28, allowing more time for deliberation.

The NAB (Second Amendment) Bill 2021, subject to challenge, introduces several changes to existing legislation. The bill designates that NAB's deputy chairman, appointed by the Federal government, would assume the role of acting chairman after the completion of the chairman's term.

Moreover, the amendment shortens the tenure of the NAB chairman from four years. Following its enactment, NAB's purview would exclude matters related to federal, provincial, or local taxes.

The proposed legislation also stipulates a three-year term for judges of accountability courts. Additionally, it obliges NAB to ensure the availability of evidence against an accused individual prior to effecting an arrest.