Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

The latest reports say that the judge has sent his resignation to the president office.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday resigned from his office, citing the personal reasons.

Justice Khan sent the copy of his resignation to the president office.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan was appointed as LHC judge in 2014 and was due to retired in 2028.