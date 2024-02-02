Justice Shahid Jamil Khan Resigns As LHC Judge
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:26 PM
The latest reports say that the judge has sent his resignation to the president office.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday resigned from his office, citing the personal reasons.
Justice Khan sent the copy of his resignation to the president office.
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan was appointed as LHC judge in 2014 and was due to retired in 2028.
Recent Stories
Court issues details verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
572,191 registered voters to elect 11 NA, 23 provincial assembly representatives10 minutes ago
-
119 police recruits pass out during passing out parade held at PTC10 minutes ago
-
Court issues details verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra12 minutes ago
-
Westridge Police seize huge cache of arms19 minutes ago
-
ECP takes notice for code of conduct violations in election campaign20 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with 200 kites30 minutes ago
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM30 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city40 minutes ago
-
Finally countdown for general polls begins, political campaigns gaining momentum40 minutes ago
-
Bomb blast destroys election office in Quetta, injured 150 minutes ago
-
More than five million people to caste vote in DG Khan division50 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle theft, burglary gang busted, stolen goods recovered1 hour ago