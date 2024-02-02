Open Menu

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan Resigns As LHC Judge

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:26 PM

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

The latest reports say that the judge has sent his resignation to the president office.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday resigned from his office, citing the personal reasons.

Justice Khan sent the copy of his resignation to the president office.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan was appointed as LHC judge in 2014 and was due to retired in 2028.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court From

Recent Stories

Court issues details verdict in Toshakhana case ag ..

Court issues details verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

12 minutes ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

32 minutes ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

1 hour ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

1 hour ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

5 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

14 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

14 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

14 hours ago
 Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan