Justice Shahzad Takes Oath As Acting Lahore High Court Chief Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting Lahore High Court chief justice

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan administered the oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge.

LHC judges, Prosecutor General Punjab Rana Arif Kamal, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association's office-bearers, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. The LHC judges and court officials congratulated the acting chief justice on holding the office.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has gone abroad.

