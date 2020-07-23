Justice Shehram Sarwar Ch of LHC excuses himself from hearing of Shehbaz Sharif’s bail petition

(@fidahassanain)

The Lahore High Court has extended till August 17 the bail of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Assets beyond means and money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhary of the Lahore High Court excused from the hearing of bail petition of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for personal reasons.

“I can’t hear the case of Shehbaz Sharif for personal reasons,” the judge observed when the proceedings commenced on bail petition of PML-N Chief.

At this, the court extended till August 17 bail of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

After refusal of Justice Sarwar, the bench will be reconstituted for hearing of the bail matter, and thus Shehbaz Sharif technically will remain on bail.

A LHC division was due to hear the bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

On previous hearing, the court extended the interim bail of PML-N president till July 23.

Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the court while his two senior lawyers could not as they were in Islamabad. The PML-N president requested the court to extend his bail.

In the court, Shahbaz Sharif said that despite the instructions of the doctors, he came to respect the court. The court granted bail to Shahbaz Sharif due to unavailability of his lawyers.

Earlier, a LHC Division seized with the hearing of bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif dissolved on July 11.

On which, LHC Chief Justice formed a new bench led by Justice Abid Masood Naqvi and comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, who was the part of previous bench.

On June 1, Shehbaz Sharif approached LHC to avoid arrest by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

In his plea, Shehbaz Sharif took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry. NAB made the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly, Shehbaz added.

Chairman NAB and others were made parties in the petition.

The petition, which was filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, said that Shehbaz Sharif started his business in 1972 and played an important role in agriculture, sugar and textile industries and joined politics in 1988 for the betterment of the society.

The bail plea further stated that NAB launched inquiry with allegations of general nature, under political influence of the current government.

“I was arrested in the same case in 2018 and fully cooperated with NAB”, said Shehbaz Sharif in his plea. He asked the court to restrain the anti-graft body from arresting him by pleading that the NAB was unable to prove any evidence against him when he was arrested earlier.