Justice Shiraz Kiyani Transferred

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Justice Shiraz Kiyani transferred

Chief Justice High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir following directives of AJK Supreme Court has appointed justice Shiraz Kiyan in Administration department

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) Chief Justice High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir following directives of AJK Supreme Court has appointed justice Shiraz Kiyan in Administration department.

He would look after executive and administrative matters and official working including issues in administration set up.

