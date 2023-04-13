'Justice should not be done on personal likes & dislikes': Atta Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Atta Ullah Tarar on Thursday said justice should not be done on "personal likes and dislikes" rather court decisions should reflect "impartiality and fairness".

There was an impression that a "political party" was being facilitated by the judiciary, he alleged while addressing a press conference.

He said they respected the judiciary and its decisions. "But the Parliament was a supreme institution and the Constitution delegates discretionary powers to it to legislate," he added.

SAPM Tarar cited that a petition against former Punjab chief minister Parvaiz Elahi for the last four months. Similarly, he said, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent packing for not receiving a salary from his son, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan was given the facility to appear in the court through video link.

As regards the eight-member Supreme Court bench hearing the petitions against the SC Practice and Procedure Bill, he said, "The bench, which has no representation from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will hear the pleas against a law which has not yet been enacted." The Attorney General for Pakistan, which was the representative of federation, was not given an audience by the apex court, he claimed. Only Asad Umar of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was heard, he added.

Tarar said the Parliament was a supreme institution, but there was an impression its powers were being curtailed, which was a "violation of the Constitution and law".

He alleged that PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Chaudhry were trying to influence the judiciary.