Justice Shujaat Ali Khan Sworn In As Acting Chief Justice Of LHC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:13 PM
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider administered the oath to Justice Khan.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) Shujaat Ali Khan has officially assumed the role of Acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).
In a ceremony held today at the Governor House in Lahore, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider administered the oath to Justice Khan.
The event was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with several High Court Judges and members of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.
This appointment follows the elevation of Chief Justice Shahzad Malik to the Supreme Court. Additionally, it has been reported that three other judges who were recently elevated have also taken their oaths.
