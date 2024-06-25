Justice Shujaat Ali Khan Takes Oath As Acting LHC CJ
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Tuesday took the oath as Acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a simple and dignified ceremony held at the Governor's House here.
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered the oath to Justice Khan.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Aalia Neelam, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Ch. Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Shehram Sarwar Ch., Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan and other judges working at LHC Principal seat attended the ceremony.
Speaker Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, provincial ministers, Federal and provincial law officers, inspector general of police Punjab, Registrar LHC Ch.
Abdul Rashid Abid, LHC officers and family members of the acting chief justice, also graced the occasion.
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman read out the notification of appointment of the acting chief justice.
Moreover, in a gesture of humility and simplicity, the acting chief justice declined to receive protocol and guard of honor upon assuming his new role. After taking the oath of office, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan arrived at the LHC and chose not to take protocol and guard of honor. He will also perform his duties as acting chief justice from his own court, i.e. Courtroom No. 2.
