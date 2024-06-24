Justice Shujaat Ali Khan to take oath as acting LHC chief justice on 25th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will take oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on June 25 (Tuesday)

According to a LHC press release, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor's House

at 9:30 am where Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will administer the oath to

the acting chief justice.

The judges working at the LHC Principal Seat will attend the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that after LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan's elevation

to the Supreme Court, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was appointed acting chief justice by President

Asif Ali Zardari under Article 196. Justice Shujaat will perform duties as acting LHC CJ until the

appointment to the top post.