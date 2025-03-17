Justice Syed Arshad Ali Stresses Skill Development For Court Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA) on Monday inaugurated a three-day professional development course aimed at enhancing the drafting skills of Secretaries, Private Secretaries, and Stenographers of the Peshawar High Court.
The training, attended by 14 participants, focuses on equipping court staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their roles and improve the efficiency of justice delivery.
Justice Syed Arshad Ali, Administrative Judge of the Peshawar High Court and Advisor to KPJA, emphasized the importance of the program, stating that court staff are integral to the judicial process.
He highlighted the need for continuous skill enhancement to ensure impartial and expeditious justice.
Jehanzaib Shinwari, Director General of KPJA, outlined the training’s objectives, stressing the critical role of court personnel in the administration of justice.
