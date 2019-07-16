Justice the lynchpin of modern-day states: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that justice was the lynchpin of modern-day states adding that only those nations achieve pinnacle of glory and respect that ensure justice in every matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that justice was the lynchpin of modern-day states adding that only those nations achieve pinnacle of glory and respect that ensure justice in every matter.

In his message, he said that societies that fail to ensure justice fell apart. It is sanguine that the religion of islam had stressed promotion of high moral values as the process of socio-economic development is directly interlinked with the provision of justice, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the state is responsible for provision of justice and the PTI government was making all-out efforst for the purpose.