Justice The Lynchpin Of Modern-day States: Usman Buzdar
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:49 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that justice was the lynchpin of modern-day states adding that only those nations achieve pinnacle of glory and respect that ensure justice in every matter
In his message, he said that societies that fail to ensure justice fell apart. It is sanguine that the religion of islam had stressed promotion of high moral values as the process of socio-economic development is directly interlinked with the provision of justice, he added.
Usman Buzdar said that the state is responsible for provision of justice and the PTI government was making all-out efforst for the purpose.