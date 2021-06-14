UrduPoint.com
Justice To Be Ensured Into Death Incident Of A Person In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:40 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that justice would be ensured into death incident of Hassan alias Mankaye who expired in police custody and every step would be ensured as per law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that justice would be ensured into death incident of Hassan alias Mankaye who expired in police custody and every step would be ensured as per law.

He stated this while speaking to a delegation from Dir Bala including MNA Sahibzada Sibghat Ullah, MPA Sana Ullah and others. The delegation expressed their reservations regarding death of Hassan alias Mankaye in custody of Counter Terrorism Department.

The IGP said that justice would be ensured in this matter and investigation to be made purely on merit.

If anyone is found guilty, lawful action would be taken against him, he said adding that perpetrators of this act would not be spared.

Islamabad police chief said that accused would be arrested after registration of case under section 302. He said those found involved in dereliction of duties would not be spared.

The delegation thanked the IGP Islamabad and posed their full confidence on investigation being made by Islamabad police spearheaded by Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

