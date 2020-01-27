UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Umar Ata Bandial Recuses To Hear Former Federal Minister Review Appeal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

Justice Umar Ata Bandial recuses to hear former federal Minister review appeal

Justice Umar Ata Bandial has recused from hearing former federal minister for petroleum Anwar Saifullah review appeal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has recused from hearing former Federal minister for petroleum Anwar Saifullah review appeal.Three member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard Anwar Saifullah Khan review case.Anwar Saifullah khan was accused of recruiting 145 persons from grad 01 to 15 in Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) .Accountability Court had awarded sentence of one year and fine in 2000 to Anwar Saifullah Khan while punishment from court was abolished in 2002.

Supreme Court while hearing appeal plea in 2016 upheld one year sentence and fine was waived.Decision was given by two one in the past in which two judges gave decision against Anwar Saifullah and Umar Ata Bandial had given decision in the favor of Anwar Saifullah.Justice Umar Ata Bandial recused him from hearing of Anwar Saifullah review petition against his conviction and adjourned the case for indefinite time.

.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Anwar Saifullah Khan Fine 2016 From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Court

Recent Stories

Accountability Court (AC) summons Asif Ali Zardari ..

1 minute ago

Surkov Remains Russian Presidential Aide - Kremlin ..

1 minute ago

Credit goes to people, parliament for resolving is ..

1 minute ago

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

25 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

25 minutes ago

Agro exports being enhanced to boost sector: Baloc ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.