Justice Umar Ata Bandial recuses to hear former federal Minister review appeal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has recused from hearing former Federal minister for petroleum Anwar Saifullah review appeal.Three member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard Anwar Saifullah Khan review case.Anwar Saifullah khan was accused of recruiting 145 persons from grad 01 to 15 in Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) .Accountability Court had awarded sentence of one year and fine in 2000 to Anwar Saifullah Khan while punishment from court was abolished in 2002.

Supreme Court while hearing appeal plea in 2016 upheld one year sentence and fine was waived.Decision was given by two one in the past in which two judges gave decision against Anwar Saifullah and Umar Ata Bandial had given decision in the favor of Anwar Saifullah.Justice Umar Ata Bandial recused him from hearing of Anwar Saifullah review petition against his conviction and adjourned the case for indefinite time.

