Justice Umar Ata Bandial Sworn-in As 28th Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn-in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered oath of office to Justice Umar Ata Bandial as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The oath-taking ceremony that took place here at the Presidency was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Cabinet members, parliamentarians, senior military officials and a large number of serving and retired judges of the Supreme Court were present.

The notification of the appointment of Justice Umar Bandial was read out on the occasion.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 175(3) read with Article 177 of the Constitution, the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Mr Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as chief justice of Pakistan with effect (from) Feb 2, 2022," the notification said.

Justice Bandial took oath as the country's 28th top judge after the retirement of CJP Gulzar Ahmed on February 1.

