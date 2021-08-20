UrduPoint.com

Justice Umar Ata Bandial Takes Oath As Acting CJP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as Acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The oath was administered by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will act as Chief Justice during the period, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remained abroad.

Judges of Supreme Court, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.

