Justice Umar Ata Bandial Takes Oath As Acting Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:09 PM

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has administered him oath in simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2021) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered him oath in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will act as Chief Justice during the period, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remained abroad. Judges of Supreme Court, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.

