Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as Acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Maqbool Baqar in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court here on Tuesday.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad.

Judges of Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.