Justice Umar Ata Bandial Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Pakistan

February 02, 2022 | 11:25 AM

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan

President Dr. Arif Alvi has administered the oath to the new chief justice of the Supreme Court at a ceremony in President House.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been sworn in as new Chief Justice of Pakistan today (Wednesday).

Justice Bandial is the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal ministers, services chiefs, judges and members from the legal fraternity attended the oath taking ceremony.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, will be the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan. He has assumed the office of the top judge of the country after retirement of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as chief justice of Pakistan yesterday.

Earlier, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that judgments should be criticized and not the judges.

