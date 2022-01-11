UrduPoint.com

Justice Umar Ata Bandial Will Take Oath As Next CJP On Feb 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJP on Feb 2

Incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed will retire on February 1 after serving at the top judicial position for more than two years

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2022) Following retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as the next CJP on February 2.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed who served at the top judicial position for more than two years will retire on February 1.

According to a local private tv report, the law ministry started working on the summary regarding the appointment of Justice Bandial as CJP. The summary would be sent to the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi as per the law. After approval, the law ministry would issue notification regarding appointment on the top slot.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed took the charge as chief justice on December 21, 2019 by replacing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Justice Bandial will continue as the chief justice till his retirement on September 18, 2023, and will hold the position for some 19 months.

After Justice Bandial’s superannuation, Justice Qazi Faez Isa will become the chief justice to serve this office for over one year till October 25, 2024.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has faced a reference, filed by President Dr Arif Alvi, on account of the offshore properties of his spouse and children, which was finally thrown out by the Supreme Court in a split judgment.

It may be mentioned here that Supreme Court judges, including the chief justice, retire after attaining the age of 65 years while the high court justices superannuate on becoming 62-year-old under the Constitution. The age is counted from the date of birth recorded at the time of the judicial appointment.

