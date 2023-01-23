Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera inaugurated

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid on Monday formally inaugurated the newly constructed Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid on Monday formally inaugurated the newly constructed Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said that the construction of a judicial complex in Dera Ismail Khan was a good initiative which would help provide facilities for people regarding legal matters under one roof.

He said the judicial institutions were known as symbols of justice, adding that any injustice would not be tolerated.

He said that this magnificent building of the judicial complex had been built and now every possible measure would be taken to resolve the problems of the lawyers, judges and the public.

The ceremony was attended by senior judges, the lawyers' community and other senior government officials.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid also inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa service tribunal camp court, which was a longstanding demand of the people.

It was opened at an old family court building near the session judge court building and now the government employees would have all facilities in the camp court to pursue cases pertaining to service matters instead of travelling to Peshawar in this regard.