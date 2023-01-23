UrduPoint.com

Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 06:04 PM

Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera inaugurated

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid on Monday formally inaugurated the newly constructed Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid on Monday formally inaugurated the newly constructed Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said that the construction of a judicial complex in Dera Ismail Khan was a good initiative which would help provide facilities for people regarding legal matters under one roof.

He said the judicial institutions were known as symbols of justice, adding that any injustice would not be tolerated.

He said that this magnificent building of the judicial complex had been built and now every possible measure would be taken to resolve the problems of the lawyers, judges and the public.

The ceremony was attended by senior judges, the lawyers' community and other senior government officials.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid also inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa service tribunal camp court, which was a longstanding demand of the people.

It was opened at an old family court building near the session judge court building and now the government employees would have all facilities in the camp court to pursue cases pertaining to service matters instead of travelling to Peshawar in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Rashid Dera Ismail Khan Family All Government Court

Recent Stories

Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar str ..

Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar stresses to resolve problems of s ..

57 seconds ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago
 Administration to construct bomb-proof wall for Ir ..

Administration to construct bomb-proof wall for Iranian Consulate

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yous ..

Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai directs DCs to provide r ..

1 minute ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 kicks off on ..

International Defence Conference 2023 kicks off on 19th February

5 minutes ago
 Civil Society demands prioritizing girls' educatio ..

Civil Society demands prioritizing girls' education, effective policies to recov ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.