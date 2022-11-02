UrduPoint.com

Justice Waqar Hands Over 12 Flats To The Judicial Officers In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Justice Waqar hands over 12 flats to the judicial officers in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Justice Waqar Ahmed of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench Wednesday has said that the construction of an official residence for judicial officers in Abbottabad was a long-standing demand and work is in progress and soon the construction of official residences for all judicial officers will be completed.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to mark the completion of the construction of government flats for judicial officers in Abbottabad.

Justice Waqar Ahmed said that the construction of government residences for judicial officers in Abbottabad was the need of the hour as many officers were living on rent in private residences, which posed a security problem to those officers.

He said that following the instructions of the Peshawar High Court, District Judiciary started construction of residential flats for judicial officers and today by the grace of Allah 12 residential flats are being transferred for the accommodation of judicial officers.

Justice Waqar Ahmed further said that due to the efforts of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Qaiser Rashid, this project had been completed, which was a long-standing demand of the judges.

The project was completed within the stipulated time and its construction was also closely monitored to provide quality accommodation to the judicial officers, the chief guest formally inaugurated the residential flats of the judicial officers.

Justice Kamran Hayat Miyankhil, Justice Fazal Subhan, Additional Registrar Abbottabad Bench Javed Ur Rehman, Sessions Judge Barrister Akhtar Khan and other judicial officers including C&W and District Police officers were present on this occasion.

