Justice Yahya Afridi Issues Dissenting Note On Reserved Seats Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:18 PM
Top court judge says Sunni Ittehad Council does not meet constitutional requirements for obtaining reserved seats
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2024) Supreme Court Justice Yahya Afridi has issued a dissenting note regarding the case related to reserved seats.
Justice Yahya Afridi wrote a dissenting note spanning 26 pages, saying that the Sunni Ittehad Council does not meet the constitutional requirements for obtaining reserved seats, and therefore, their applications are rejected.
In his dissenting note, Justice Yahya Afridi noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a political party and is eligible for reserved seats, but it did not become a party in this court.
According to the dissenting note, the case has been ongoing since June 3, and PTI did not submit any application until June 26, when they requested to be made a party.
Barrister Gohar requested to assist in the ongoing case, but PTI did not seek any declaration in their favor.
Justice Yahya Afridi wrote that the Election Commission should hear the parties and decide within seven days, revisiting the notification for the reserved seats.
On Monday, the majority judges of the Supreme Court issued a detailed decision regarding the case of reserved seats, once again ordering the Election Commission to notify the candidates of PTI for the reserved seats.
