UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Yahya Afridi Recuses To Hear Bail Matters Of Military Court Convicts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:28 PM

Justice Yahya Afridi recuses to hear bail matters of military court convicts

Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday recused himself to hear bail matters of accused convicted by the military courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday recused himself to hear bail matters of accused convicted by the military courts.

The matter was referred to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for formation of a new bench. The case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Afridi

Recent Stories

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

15 minutes ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

46 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition figure returns from exile to ..

2 minutes ago

Helicopter Crashes Into Tree in Southern Spain, In ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.