Justice Yahya Afridi Recuses To Hear Bail Matters Of Military Court Convicts
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday recused himself to hear bail matters of accused convicted by the military courts.
The matter was referred to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for formation of a new bench. The case was adjourned till date in office.