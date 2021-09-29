Justice Yahya Afridi recuses to hear case regarding appointments in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday recused himself from hearing of a suo moto notice regarding appointments in education department Sindh and raised question on the use of Suo Moto powers.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed referred the matter to the Chief Justice for formation of a new bench.

During the proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi questioned the use of suo moto powers.

He also questioned the court's mandate to hear a suo moto case.

In his observation Justice Yahya Afridi said that the suo moto notice should be taken in the public interest and over the violation of the fundamental human rights. "It will be inappropriate to exercise the court's suo moto mandate until a mechanism to the effect be determined," Justice Afridi remarked.

He asked what would be the formation of bench in suo moto notice case and how bench would be constituted.