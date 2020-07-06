UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Yahya Afridi Recuses To Hear Singer Meesha Shafi's Harassment Case

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:58 PM

Justice Yahya Afridi recuses to hear singer Meesha Shafi's harassment case

Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday recused himself to hear singer Meesha Shafi's harassment case against actor and singer Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday recused himself to hear singer Meesha Shafi's harassment case against actor and singer Ali Zafar. Meesha Shafi had approached the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court decision in sexual harassment case.

The appeal was fixed before a two-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The bench had been dissolved and request had been submitted to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to form a new bench to take up the case.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi Afridi

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Group oragnises Manchester City Yo ..

14 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

20 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Ali Amin Ghandapur inaugurates Mega Sports Project ..

47 seconds ago

Greece closes its borders to Serbia amid pandemic

49 seconds ago

Russia to Continue Providing COVID-19 Assistance t ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.