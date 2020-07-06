Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday recused himself to hear singer Meesha Shafi's harassment case against actor and singer Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday recused himself to hear singer Meesha Shafi's harassment case against actor and singer Ali Zafar. Meesha Shafi had approached the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court decision in sexual harassment case.

The appeal was fixed before a two-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The bench had been dissolved and request had been submitted to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to form a new bench to take up the case.