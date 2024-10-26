Justice Yahya Afridi Sworn In As CJP
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday administered the oath to Justice Yahya Afridi as the Chief Justice of Pakistan in an oath-taking ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Services Chiefs, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Governors, Chief Ministers, Ministers, judges of the Supreme Court, high courts, former chief justices, law officers, office bearers of the lawyers’ bodies, lawyers, and media persons.
Justice Yahya Afridi was nominated by a special parliamentary committee as the next CJP among the three senior most judges of the Supreme Court under the newly adopted 26th Amendment of the Constitution, and a summary in this regard was afterwards forwarded by the prime minister to the president, who accorded approval to the appointment of Justice Afridi as the 30th CJP.
