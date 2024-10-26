Open Menu

Justice Yahya Afridi Sworn In As CJP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Justice Yahya Afridi sworn in as CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday administered the oath to Justice Yahya Afridi as the Chief Justice of Pakistan in an oath-taking ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Services Chiefs, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Governors, Chief Ministers, Ministers, judges of the Supreme Court, high courts, former chief justices, law officers, office bearers of the lawyers’ bodies, lawyers, and media persons.

Justice Yahya Afridi was nominated by a special parliamentary committee as the next CJP among the three senior most judges of the Supreme Court under the newly adopted 26th Amendment of the Constitution, and a summary in this regard was afterwards forwarded by the prime minister to the president, who accorded approval to the appointment of Justice Afridi as the 30th CJP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Yousaf Raza Gillani Lawyers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Afridi Media 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 hour ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

13 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

13 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

13 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

13 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

13 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

13 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan