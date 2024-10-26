Justice Yahya Afridi To Take Oath As Chief Justice Of Pakistan Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2024 | 11:29 AM
President Asif Ali Zardari will administer oath to Justice Yahya at president House today
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) Justice Yahya Afridi is set to take oath as new chief justice of Pakistan in a ceremony at the presidential house today.
President Asif Zardari will administer the oath—a new chapter in the country’s judicial leadership.
Justice Afridi’s appointment comes following the implementation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, under which a special parliamentary committee recommended his nomination for the position of chief justice of Pakistan.
In a statement, Justice Afridi emphasized his commitment to ensuring the rule of law and judicial integrity for the people of Pakistan. He pledged to uphold the principle of autonomy across the three pillars of state — the executive, judiciary, and legislature.
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has also confirmed his attendance at the oath-taking ceremony to honor Justice Afridi’s assumption of the role.
